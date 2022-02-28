PNG Culture Displayed On Earth Stage

The event kick started the PNG week organized by the PNG Pavilion at the Dubai Expo as lead up programs to the PNG National Day, which will be held today, February 28, 2022.

The traditional performances are by the University of Papua New Guinea Creative Arts students who will be delivering contemporary dances in traditional outfit to present PNG culture to an international audience.

The Arab and Middle East Region has not experienced PNG culture in such a setting and the choreographing of the performances had to give considerations to the practice in the region and at the same time help the international audience to understand what the performances are about. The highlight of the event was the parading of the different traditional dances from the provinces of PNG.

To begin the show, Nakikus enticed the crowd with his reggae songs and a few other common reggae tunes. This lured the crowd into what became a packed stage.

The energy and atmosphere was great and the crowd enjoyed the performances. It was great to see that PNG was able to give people a smile and create fun for the visitors at the world expo.

The performance started the PNG cultural week, which continued the next day at the same place. Other venues which both the band and cultural group performed were at the Morocco pavilion on 23rd February, 24th February in the Angolia Pavilion and 25th in the Australian Pavilion

.