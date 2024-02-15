PNG CPN Rejects Same-Sex Marriage

This declaration follows recent media discussions regarding potential blessings for same-sex unions.

In a press conference held today, February 14, 2024, Chief Executive Officer Samuel Ray and Operations Manager Isaiah Ano emphasized PNG CPN's rejection of same-sex marriage.

“We would like to make it clear that we are not together with the view that the Catholic Church has raised is maybe according to their doctrine or its philosophy in the blessing of same-sex marriage. But it's not a view that is being embraced by the Christian community and PNG that's the message that we want to bring across,” said Ray.

He added, “We disassociate ourselves from this view. We believe in the Word, the Bible says it in Genesis 1: 26-28. That's the ultimate, that's the foundation and that's the original institution that God created in the garden of Eden.

The PNG CPN reaffirmed its commitment to traditional Christian teachings, highlighting the biblical sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman. Ray emphasized the organization's belief in the importance of repentance for those engaged in same-sex relationships and their need to realign with biblical teachings.

PNG CPNG clarified that the acceptance of same-sex marriage by some churches stems from external influences and neglect of traditional values. They stressed the importance of awareness and outreach to individuals engaged in same-sex relationships, offering support for repentance and restoration following Christian principles.