PNG Council of Churches on West Papua

PNGCC emphasized that they will take necessary steps to show concern and reach out to the Papua New Guinea Government to push the West Papua agenda forward through the various Regional and International Political Leaders forums in the immediate future.

The Council of Churches is in support of the United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP) to be accorded full membership status in the brotherhood of the "Melanesian Spearhead Group Summit.

PNGCC are calling on the MSG Summit to show commitment to the ‘True Spirit of the Melanesian Brotherhood’ and make a positive response to the call by all Christian Churches in the Pacific Conference of Churches, the PNGCC and the West Papua Council of Churches in support of the ULMWP to be accorded a full membership status in the MSG.

On behalf of PNGCC, Reverend Roger Joseph said, “We, therefore, call on the MSG Summit today to take a united stand with the Churches for justice and liberation for West Papua. There is so much overwhelming evidence on Human Rights abuses, supported by credible reports collated from many reliable sources in the region that give us a true revelation of the realities of the Humanitarian crises that are affecting our brothers and sisters of West Papua on their own Ancestral Land.”

PNGCC appeals to fellow Christians to do more advocacy for the West Papuan's cause within their sphere of influence.