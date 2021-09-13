PNG Community in UAE

Papua New Guinea’s Commissioner General to the Exposition, Ambassador Joshua Kalinoe briefed some of them on the Pavilion and Thematic Week programmes and sought their participation where appropriate.

PNG’s senior Captain on Emirates Airline, Locklyn Sabume, organized the meeting. A number of PNG citizens are working with Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways in the UAE as pilots, aircraft engineers and flight attendants.

The PNG community expressed keen interest in assisting where possible.

“Some of them expressed the desire to assist in marketing PNG products that we are promoting at the Expo using their networks,” Ambassador Kalinoe said.

“They are our best Ambassadors on the ground and the PNG Expo Team will definitely involve them as partners.

“This is an important national event that comes with the support and mandate from the Prime Minister’s Cabinet and we want to involve as many Papua New Guineans as possible to tell our story for visibility, trade and investment,” he said.