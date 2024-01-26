PNG committed to Indonesia agreements

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko, in a meeting with Indonesian Deputy Ambassador Nugraha Purniawan, offered the Marape Government’s commitment to Progress and the Implementation of Papua New Guinea and Republic of Indonesia Partnership Agreements.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Elias Wohengu was also present. The meeting also confirmed Prime Minister Marape's State Visit to Indonesia mid this year. This has been scheduled around the Senior Official Meeting, and Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting, which will be held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea before the State Visit.

Discussions were centred around the establishment of a Joint Border Committee to Review and Update the 2013 Basic Border Agreement on Border Arrangement; a Review of the 2013 Plan of Action for the Implementation of the Comprehensive Partnership between Indonesia and PNG.

Additionally, important are details of the 'Entry into Force and Validity' of the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), which was signed in March 2010, which PNG ratified through parliament.

Indonesia has also implemented the Visa on Arrival for regular Papua New Guinea passport holders. Minister Tkatchenko made very clear in his remarks, that Indonesia-PNG relations are solid.

“The Marape Government is committed to maintaining a strong a productive relationship now and into the future.”

Minister Tkatchenko assured Deputy Ambassador Purniawan concerning the DCA, that an immediate request would be made to the Clerk of Parliament to Certify Ratification, which will then allow for the next phase - a Review of the DCA.

On the Economic Front, Indonesia's commitment to partnerships through an Electricity Deal and Preferential Trade Agreement, are in negotiation stages through the respective departments, with Foreign Affairs committing to communicate with its partner agencies to encourage discussion and to ensure agreements are finalised for the benefit of both countries.

Indonesia-PNG partnerships also extend to the Wutung Primary School Renovations under the West Sepik Integrated Phase 1 Grant; the Port Moresby General Hospital Grant; and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Education.