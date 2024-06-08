PNG Commits to Eradicating IUU Fishing

National Fisheries Authority (NFA) Managing Director, Justin Ilakini, highlighted the nation's progress in tackling IUU fishing through advanced technologies and comprehensive training programs.

"The government of Papua New Guinea, through the NFA, has achieved significant milestones in our efforts to combat IUU fishing," Ilakini stated. "While celebrating past successes, we recognize the evolving nature of IUU activities. As these tactics become more sophisticated, our strategies must adapt accordingly."

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) notes that IUU fishing poses a significant threat to marine biodiversity and the livelihoods of coastal communities, emphasizing the need for international collaboration.

"As stewards of over 2.4 million square kilometres of territorial waters, and as a gateway to the Pacific region, the NFA is committed to safeguarding our marine resources for future generations," Ilakini continued. "Our commitment extends beyond our borders, recognizing the interconnectedness of marine ecosystems globally."

PNG aligns with the Port State Measures Agreement (PSMA) and other international partners to eradicate IUU fishing in PNG, the Pacific, and beyond.

"Together, we will continue to strengthen our initiatives, leverage technological advancements, and foster international cooperation to ensure the sustainability and integrity of our oceans," Ilakini affirmed.