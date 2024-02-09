PNG is co-host to Malaria Elimination Summit

Minister for Health and HIV, Dr. Lino Tom made this announcement after the PNG Government made a commitment last December.

The Health Minister said, “Hosting the Leaders’ Summit will be a timely opportunity for countries in the Melanesian region to share their achievements, renew political will, and address challenges to achieving elimination by 2030.”

“This high level forum will be aligned under Papua New Guinea’s Vision 2050 as well as the theme of the National Health Plan 2021-2030: ‘Leaving No-One Behind is Everybody’s Business’.

“Happening for the first time in Melanesia, the upcoming Leaders’ Summit expects Heads of State, Minister of Health from PNG, Pacific neighboring countries, global partners, private sectors, and local leaders to participate in Port Moresby to ensure leadership commitment, sustainable investment and community empowerment towards malaria eliminatio,” the minister said.

“The Leaders’ Summit will be held over two days, with the first day focused on high-level political commitments to Malaria elimination followed by a second day of partner meetings and technical discussions.

“The main agenda and theme of the Summit are currently being finalized by the National Department of Health (NDoH),” he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Sarawak Das, CEO of Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance said, “This high-level forum marks PNG’s commitment to saving lives by eliminating Malaria as well as taking a leadership role in supporting local communities and forging regional health partnerships.”

“Despite huge progress over the last two decades, the Asia Pacific Region continues to report millions of malaria cases.”

Dr Lino Tom said, “In 2022, PNG reported 899, 510 Malaria cases- a 38 percent increase from 651, 963 cases reported in 2021.”

“Just seven years remaining to achieve the global goal of ending malaria, the Leaders’ Summit will be a key milestone for leaders within PNG and the Asia Pacific region to unite and make plans towards a malaria-free future.”

The Health Minister concluded, “The National Department of Health is committed to providing full cooperation to ensure the success of this important gathering.”