PNG Biosecurity Collaboration

They are also focusing on improving resilience in livestock husbandry practices.

To achieve these goals, the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA) has received support from the PHAMA Plus program, which is funded by Australia and New Zealand.

The program is providing assistance in the ongoing control of African Swine Fever (ASF) and the prevention of other transboundary animal diseases (TADs) in PNG.

Recently, a workshop was conducted where participants discussed the importance of implementing critical biosecurity measures and ensuring the resilience of the value chain in order to maintain uninterrupted animal production systems.

As part of their collaboration, PHAMA Plus will facilitate six additional initiatives to aid PNG in managing ASF and enhancing preparedness for other transboundary animal diseases (TADs).

These initiatives will further strengthen the country's ability to respond to potential disease outbreaks and protect its livestock industry.