PNG Benefits From Marine Resources

Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Second UN Ocean Conference, Dr Eric Kwa made these remarks when speaking at the conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

“Our abundant ocean resources contain significant potential to catalyze new economic opportunities for nearly ten percent of the population that live within one kilometer of the sea. Within the 200-mile economic zone are large varieties of fish, including migrating schools of tuna.

“The fisheries sector contributes significant sources of revenue to our economy.

“Small scale fishers and farmers, aquaculture and inland fisheries has been largely promoted in the country through the development of zone-based fisheries management plans on specific fishery species of commercial value.

“We are also working to introduce community-based management approaches in identified areas for local communities to take ownership of their resources, actions and decisions.”

Dr Kwa said in recent years, coastal populations have grown rapidly and has placed pressure on coastal and marine resources. The impacts of climate change, ocean pollution and overfishing has further worsened this situation.

“The disparity between SIDS and LDC’s and developed countries has been discussed widely in many forums and has enabled us to identify key challenges and opportunities.”