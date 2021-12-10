PNG-Australia Hold Annual Leaders Dialogue

The two Prime Ministers recognised the critical importance of the Australia-Papua New Guinea bilateral relationship, the continued close cooperation between our two countries, and our shared interests in a secure, stable, peaceful, prosperous and democratic region.

They underlined their ongoing commitment to the Papua New Guinea-Australia Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership (CSEP).

Papua New Guinea and Australia are working hand in hand to counter the health and economic damage from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Morrison advised that in addition to more than $A340 million in COVID-19 related assistance that Australia has delivered to support PNG’s response to the pandemic, Australia will provide a further A$35 million in sector budget support towards PNG’s Government’s tuition fee subsidy.

The subsidy is for primary schools, ensuring around 1.1 million primary school students can continue their education.

Prime Minister Marape thanked Australia for its steadfast commitment to comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine supply and delivery support.

The Prime Ministers also discussed Australia’s financial assistance to support Papua New Guinea’s economic reforms and budget repair, and the suspension of Papua New Guinea’s principal and interest repayments on a 2020 loan from Australia, consistent with the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

PM Marape welcomed the confidence shown by Australian companies including Santos, Fortescue Future Industries and Telstra, to invest in the country despite global economic challenges.

The Prime Ministers recognised the close partnership Australia and Papua New Guinea have built to meet infrastructure needs in Papua New Guinea, including through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP).

They discussed the pipeline of high quality, sustainable infrastructure projects, including transport‑related infrastructure and energy projects being developed under the AIFFP.

They warmly welcomed cooperation under the AIFFP to provide quality, climate-resilient ports infrastructure that will provide significant economic and social benefits to the people of Papua New Guinea.