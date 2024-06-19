PNG, Aus sign TVET Statement of Intent

Caretaker Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science, Technology and Sport, Lucas Dekena says the agreement reaffirms both countries shared commitment to enhance Papua New Guinea’s TVET sector and to seize economic growth opportunities both domestically and internationally.

There are seven key outcomes of this partnership, facilitated through the PNG Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) that include strategic implementation of activities in the TVET sector, capacity building through structured professional training of educators and administrators, and efficient investment management.

“This collaboration exemplifies the strong people-to-people relationship that our nations enjoy and highlights our mutual dedication to advancing technical and vocational education,” said Minister Dekena.

The governments of PNG and Australia recognize the vital role that education and training play in national development and in fostering a vibrant economy.

The signing of this updated Joint Statement of Intent by both governments reaffirms the shared commitment to PNG’s TVET sector, including extending Australia’s support beyond the few institutions currently being supported.

Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry, and International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy highlighted that 60 percent of all Papua New Guineans are under the age of 25.

“Truly the youth are the future of Papua New Guinea. Australia is delighted and privileged to be the largest and principal education partner for Papua New Guinea. Currently, we invest $60 million per annum in supporting educational outcomes in Papua New Guinea that will grow in line with the priorities of the Papua New Guinea government.

“I’ve long said that Australia’s security is based on the security of Papua New Guinea. Our prosperity is dependent upon the prosperity of Papua New Guinea. And so our prosperity and security is based on having a growing economy, employing lots of young, well-trained Papua New Guineans,” said Minister Conroy.

Minister Conroy emphasized that the Statement of Intent signed today goes to supporting educational outcomes that are not just in Papua New Guinea’s interest but also Australia's.