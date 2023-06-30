PNG-Aus Partnership Strengthening Governance

The collaborative effort aims to strengthen the institutions and processes that promote transparency and accountability.

A significant milestone in this partnership was reached in November 2022 with the establishment of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Gender Equality, Women's Empowerment (GEWE), and Gender-based Violence (GBV).

This development followed the successful assistance provided to the initial Committee of enquiry on GEWE, GBV, and SARV. The new committee will play a crucial role in addressing gender inequalities and combating gender-based violence, empowering women and advocating for their rights.

Moreover, support has been extended to the BHoR to facilitate their participation in the 11th National Parliament. This assistance will enable the BHoR to effectively contribute to the legislative processes and decision-making at the national level.

A dedicated workshop was also organized, focusing on the roles and responsibilities of Community Chairs and Deputy Chairs. The workshop aimed to enhance their understanding of the principles of transparency and good governance, equipping them to uphold these values in their respective positions.

The partnership between Australia, the United Nations, the Papua New Guinea Parliament, and the BHoR highlights the commitment to fostering good governance practices in Papua New Guinea.

By collaborating with key stakeholders, the initiative seeks to create an environment that promotes transparency, accountability, and gender equality, ultimately contributing to the overall development and well-being of the country.