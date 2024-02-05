PNG to attend international law meet

The Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika and Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi were invited to officially open the conference that will be held from the 26th-28th of February 2024 in Malaysia.

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association president, Dr. Peter Maynard announced this at the 2024 legal year opening ceremony in Port Moresby today.

Dr Maynard said the purpose of giving the onus to PNG's justice sector is because of the impact the country has at the international level.

The President said the invite is open to lawyers, magistrates, judges, and judicial staff to attend and learn from the wealth of knowledge and experiences that will be shared during the three-day event.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika urged lawyers to actively participate in this conference.

“Some of the things that you can learn about the law is to take part in such conferences,” Chief Justice Salika said.

He said the engagement of lawyers in the conference will enable our lawyers to build a network with lawyers from the commonwealth countries.

Apart from attending the conference, lawyers are encouraged to take part in other activities established by the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.