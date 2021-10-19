PNG to attend COP26 meeting

The meeting will take place on the 31st October-12 November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prime Minister James Marape is also expected to attend.

Minister Mori said the country will demand that Papua New Guinea be compensated for preserving our rainforest for the global community.

“Our trip to COP26 will not be a waste. We will be there to talk about the plight of our people in the face of global warming and climate change. We will also be there to strongly advocate and see how we can position ourselves as a country to access climate funds that are established to support countries like Papua New Guinea and other countries that are vulnerable to climate change,” the Minister said.

PNG holds nearly 13 percent of the world’s rainforest and 6 percent biodiversity.

During the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York last month, Prime Minister Marape called on the big carbon emitting nations who are now enjoying their national economic transformations through industrialization, to think and take responsibility to save our planet.