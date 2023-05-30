PNG Art exhibition opens in Cairns

Organized by the National Cultural Commission (NCC) in collaboration with Paradise Palette, this groundbreaking event marks the beginning of a series of exhibitions to be held in Cairns, Darwin, and Brisbane.

With the upcoming 50th Anniversary Independence of Papua New Guinea (PNG) on the horizon, the exhibition aims to showcase a remarkable collection of artworks that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage.

Minister Leonard was joined by esteemed leaders within the Ministry, including the CEOs of the National Cultural Commission, National Museum and Art Gallery, and Tourism Promotion Authority.

Minister Leonard expressed delight at the significance of the PNG Contemporary Art Exhibition, emphasizing its role in fostering international relationships and acknowledging the visual arts scene in PNG.

This extraordinary initiative, led by a government body, showcases PNG's commitment to connect borders through arts and culture while maintaining a strong bilateral relationship with Australia.

"This is the first international contemporary art exhibition. There will be more coming here as we do the same back at home, where we will be hosting regional exhibitions that will lead up to a big one at the end of the proceeding years in our capital city, Port Moresby.

“We have a sad story back home where our artists and painters have been left to fend for themselves over many, many years without having a proper place to sell their artworks and paintings."

Minister Leonard further explained the challenges faced by local artists, who often struggle to find markets and receive fair compensation for their creations.

Many artists in PNG lack formal education but have inherited their artistic skills and traditions across generations.

The NCC, recognizing the need to support these artists, recently formulated a policy document on art and culture that addresses the major issues affecting PNG's artistic community.

The exhibition serves as a vital step in finding and securing markets, both locally and internationally, to ensure that PNG artists receive the recognition and value they deserve.

Beyond the display of artistic prowess, the NCC's participation in the exhibition aims to revive the Creative Industry for PNG's art practitioners, who have long been overlooked by the government. By actively promoting the works of local artists, the NCC seeks to rejuvenate the creative landscape and create new opportunities for emerging talents.

This groundbreaking initiative marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time a PNG government body has taken such proactive measures, instilling hope for a brighter future for the country's artistic community.

The PNG Contemporary Art Exhibition holds the potential to elevate PNG's presence on the international stage by providing a platform for visual artists to gain exposure and recognition. The NCC takes pride in its leading role, envisioning the expansion of international relationships and marketing opportunities.

This remarkable effort not only fosters art-themed tourism ventures within the country but also underscores the paramount importance of visual arts in upholding PNG's cultural integrity and identity.

As the exhibition unfolds across multiple states in Australia, it is expected to captivate art enthusiasts and foster a deeper appreciation for PNG's rich artistic heritage.

This unprecedented event serves as a testament to the power of art in connecting nations, bridging cultural divides, and fostering enduring friendships.