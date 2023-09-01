PNG and US Forge Maritime Partnership

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the cooperative efforts to safeguard marine resources in PNG's territorial waters.

At the gracious invitation of the PNG Government, the groundbreaking patrol was carried out aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter MYRTLE HAZARD.

Dignitaries and officials from both nations gathered to witness Shipriders from PNG's National Fisheries Authority, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and Customs embark on this momentous journey of maritime cooperation.

The collaboration was forged out of a shared concern – the rampant exploitation of marine resources within Papua New Guinean waters. At its core, the concept of Shipriders entails PNG maritime law enforcement officials utilizing a U.S. Coast Guard vessel to conduct patrols in PNG's maritime domain.

In a remarkable display of partnership, the U.S. Coast Guard contributed the vessel, crew, and auxiliary resources to aid Papua New Guinea in fortifying its maritime borders, preserving its invaluable resources, and safeguarding its sovereignty. The meticulously planned mission emerged from a collaborative effort between PNG and the U.S. Coast Guard.

During an eloquent press conference commemorating the initiation of the patrol, U.S. Chargé D’Affaires Matthew Bunt conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "This marks a truly remarkable juncture in our partnership, one that transcends the scope of our respective militaries and resonates across our two nations. By synergizing our objectives and harmonizing our strengths, we pave the way for a future of prosperity and sustainability for Papua New Guinea. Moreover, we commit ourselves to protecting the boundless blue expanse that unites us all."