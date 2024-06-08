PNG and Long Beach establish sister city partnership

They met at the Hawaii Convention Center to discuss the signing of a Sister City Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Susan Redfield, President of Sister Cities of Long Beach, met with the PNG team led by Steven Enomb Kilanda to discuss the upcoming sister city relationship between Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and Long Beach, California.

"Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson shares his enthusiasm about building this new partnership," Redfield stated.

Richardson added, "Our two cities share many vibrant and positive similarities, like the strength of our cultures, our music, and our ports, as well as issues of concern, like the environmental impact of climate change on our coastal regions in the Pacific."

Jun Wallech, Legislative Fellow for Mayor Richardson's office, expressed, "Long Beach eagerly looks forward to the coming months and years as we build and grow this partnership."

Additionally, Team PNG met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell before the official opening at Hawaii University.

This platform presents a significant opportunity to foster relationships with international organizations and development partners in the Pacific region, aiming to elevate Papua New Guinea's arts and culture industry on the global stage.