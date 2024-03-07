PNG and Canada reestablish relations

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko in his meeting this week with the High Commissioner to Canada to Australia His Excellency Mark Glauser, underlined these relations majorly around Trade and Investment.

He also made note of the work of both countries on the United Nations Resolutions.

Minister Tkatcnenko highlighted Canada's trade and investment relations with Papua New Guinea over the years which include consistent business exchanges in PNG Coffee and Vanilla, as top Exports, and the import of Canadian Aircraft parts - top of that list.

Canada has modest trade relations but larger investment ties with Papua New Guinea. In 2022, Canada's total bilateral merchandise trade with Papua New Guinea was $13.1 million.

“We also recognize Canada Fund, which has backed various projects in the country, including empowering women and girls, and providing essential services resourced to keep safe houses operating, in the protection of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence," Minister Tkatchenko said following the meeting.

Other Canada-funded assistance over the last six years includes assistance to the Morobe Local Government in mangrove rehabilitation; healthcare services under the Kokoda Track Foundation, and Port Moresby’s Ginigoada Foundation the major projects.

His Excellency Glauser conveyed Canada's appreciation, for Papua New Guinea's continued support in the important areas of the United Resolution considering the complications that have come to the tore in various areas around the world.

"The world is getting a little more complicated and those conversations matter," HE Glauser noted.

His Excellency Glauser serves with concurrent accreditation as High Commissioner to Nauru and High Commissioner-designate to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.