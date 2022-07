PNG Air flight area being suspended indefinitely, until such time the airline can determine the safe operations of services back into the province.

Customers with existing tickets can rebook or reroute at no further cost.

Last week, Air Niugini suspended flights into Wapenamanda.

Photos supplied to this newsroom by security forces stationed there showed that unidentified persons had spilt oil and thrown broken bottles over parts of the airport runway, making it dangerous for an aircraft to land.