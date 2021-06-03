PNG Air supports Virtual Runway

The partnership will see PNG Air become the official airline carrier of the platform, flying the PNGFDW production team around the country to film the virtual runway shows in East New Britain, New Ireland, Oro, Milne Bay, Western Province, Eastern Highlands and Simbu.

Other provinces that will be hosting virtual runways are the Central and Gulf provinces.

At the signing of the partnership in Port Moresby, PNG Air Acting Chief Commercial Officer Nancy Nakikus, said PNG Air recognizes the role of the PNG Fashion & Designer Week plays in providing opportunities to Papua New Guineans, especially in the rich and vibrant arts, culture and textiles space.

“We recognize that who we are as Papua New Guineans is tied to our culture and we always seek to promote this to all who come to our country to experience it,” she said.

Nakikus added, “We will also transport attendees to the designer workshop that will be rolled out later in the year by PNGFDW and provide opportunities for further collaborations with designers and models.”

Founder and Director of PNGFDW Janet Sios said the platform believes that their programs will contribute positively to life skills and development and capacity building in the emerging fashion industry in PNG, targeting the younger generation.

Sios said, “Through this year’s theme, we are able to create sustainable opportunities in terms of employment and other income generation options and give a second chance to the underprivileged youths, and in doing so, may address some of the broader government agenda of empowering the unemployed youth in our country.”

She also expressed her gratitude to PNG Air and other partners supporting the platform, and especially thanked the PNG-Australia Partnership for their support.

Also present to witness the signing of the partnership was an emerging designer Elanie Akua Kila a participant of a PNGFDW Designers training in 2019. She thanked PNGFDW and said she was looking forward to taking part in the virtual runway as a designer.