PNG Air supports MOH S7

Chief Commercial Officer for PNG Air, Simon Pitt, was thrilled to announce that PNG Air will remain a sponsor for the Men of Honour Awards this season.

‘’As a company, we are proud to continue our partnership with Digicel PNG Foundation for the second year as the official carrier for the Men Of Honour Awards. It is also very good for our employees to see the work that they do every day being translated into helping address violence in the country, and to feel a sense of pride to be part of a movement in addressing an important issue,” said Pitt.

The support PNG Air is giving includes return flights for three selected ambassadors, the regional judge with two crewmembers, and ticket prizes for the selected ambassadors.

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel PNG Foundation, Serena Sasingian acknowledged the continuous support PNG Air has given for the second time as the official carrier for the Men Of Honour Awards.

The campaign is a peace building initiative by Digicel PNG Foundation that focuses on positive behavior with the aim to break the cycle of violence in PNG. The Men of Honour Awards will be hosted in Port Moresby on 18th April 2023.