PNG AFF get funding support

The hotel chain, which includes the Coral Sea Hotels nationwide and the Grand Papua Hotel, will be the PNGAFF's exclusive hospitality partner for 2023.

Coral Sea Hotels General Manager, Peter Laigaard Jensen, stated that the company has been a long-time supporter of PNG's sporting ambitions and has previously sponsored major events such as the Pacific Games in 2015.

"If we can contribute to their preparation through the provision of high-quality hospitality, then we are confident that they will be in the best position to do PNG proud," said Mr. Jensen.

The President of PNG AFF, Timothy Dom Jim, expressed gratitude for the support and looked forward to a growing partnership with Coral Sea Hotels in the future.