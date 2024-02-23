PNG Advances Climate-Smart Coffee Consultation

The consultation, spearheaded by the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) and supported by the Regional Pacific Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Hub, serves as a pivotal starting point for crafting a policy framework to enhance the resilience of PNG's coffee industry.

Debra Sungi, Acting General Manager for MRV and National Communication at CCDA, emphasizes the critical role of this consultation in advancing PNG's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land-Use Sectors (AFOLU) by 2030, in line with global climate objectives.

She highlights the ambitious target of reducing emissions by 10,000 Gigagrams of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, particularly from deforestation and forest degradation attributed to agricultural and logging activities.

Acknowledging the expertise of the Regional Pacific NDC Hub, the PNG government seeks to develop a comprehensive policy framework tailored to promote sustainable coffee cultivation. This framework, as described by Sungi, aims to integrate climate-smart priorities into the coffee sector while ensuring alignment with national sectoral plans and policies.

The consultation is a crucial platform for engaging stakeholders across various sectors, fostering collaboration, and promoting collective action to address climate challenges. Sungi underscores the importance of synchronizing actions across international policy paradigms, enhancing ambition, expediting implementation, and measuring tangible outcomes conducive to PNG's mitigation targets.

Sungi extends gratitude to the NDC Regional Hub, the implementing partner SPC, and CRESS Consulting for their instrumental role in facilitating the consultation process. Their support underscores the collaborative spirit driving PNG's climate resilience efforts.