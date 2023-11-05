PNG – Australia Western Province Strategy Dialogue held in Daru

Co-chaired by outgoing Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp and Western Province Governor Taboi Awi Yoto, the dialogue focused on reviewing the progress of the Strategy implementation, a year on from its launch in November 2022.

Through the PNG – Australia Western Province Strategy (2022-2030), Papua New Guinea and Australia are working together on shared priorities to support human development; economic development and enabling infrastructure, security and stability.

The dialogue was an opportune time to ensure Australia’s development programs continued to align with the province’s development plans and emerging priorities in the soon-to-be-published Western Province Development Plan 2023-2027.

Governor Yoto and High Commissioner Philp reaffirmed the commitment of both governments to the shared vision of sustainable and inclusive development of Western Province.

Speaking at the dialogue, Governor Yoto emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration and highlighted the significant progress made since the launch of the development strategy.

"I am delighted to witness the tangible progress achieved through the joint efforts of our governments and communities in my province,” Yoto said

He said the strategy has laid a strong foundation for growth, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure its continued success.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said as the closest of neighbours, Australia shares strong ties and deep cultural bonds with the people and communities of the Western Province

“I am proud to reinforce this friendship and Australia’s longstanding commitment to Western Province,” Philp said.

Meanwhile, Western Provincial Administrator, Robert Kaiyun, shared valuable insights, experiences, and perspectives on the importance of donor and development partner coordination to maximise the reach and impacts of development activities across Western Province.