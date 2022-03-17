PNG’s REDD+ Guidelines Validated

During a workshop hosted by Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) in Port Moresby recently, four guidelines referred to as the REDD+ Safeguards Guidelines were validated by CCDA, its partners and key stakeholders.

CCDA’s REDD+ and Mitigation Division General Manager, Gwen Sissiou, highlighted the development of these guidelines as a significant step to address issues such as the rights of local people, their participation, preservation of natural ecosystems, among others as PNG implements its REDD+ activities through policy-based interventions.

“The Safeguards guidelines were developed in order to ensure social and environmental risks are minimized and that benefits from REDD+ activities are enhanced in the country.

“The guidelines are also a prerequisite for PNG as a country participating in REDD+ under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),” said Ms Sissiou.

The CCDA through its REDD+ Branch, have developed and completed the specified safeguard guidelines to strengthen PNG’s adherence to UNFCCC safeguard requirements.

Head of FAO PNG, Bir Mandal said, “Conserving PNG’s forest through REDD+ implementation will help communities for sustainable development and contribute globally on biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation. FAO will continue supporting the REDD+ progress in PNG.”

Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Wera Mori said the Government’s vision through the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) for REDD+, is for the mechanism to act as a Catalyst to transformational change within the forest and land use sector whilst aiming towards a new and responsible economy with lower Greenhouse Gas emissions.

He said the outcomes of today’s discussions will be critical towards ensuring the Government of PNG’s continues to pursue its vision for REDD+.

“I urge you as the relevant stakeholders to utilize today’s forum to guide and strengthen the Government efforts towards ensuring practically in our approaches, I also encourage open dialogue today and move toward regarding the development matters at hand,” added Minister Mori.