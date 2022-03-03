PNG’s National Day Celebrated In Dubai

Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil officiated at the event alongside His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Basil echoed the country’s key message in the Dubai Expo which is to Live in Balance with Nature through sustainable development options by protecting the environment, including the rainforest.

He said that apart from the cultural richness, the Island of New Guinea hosts the third largest rain-forest in the world and most of this, including the biodiversity is in Papua New Guinea.

“The rainforest not only contribute to the healthy lungs of the World but also to the global agenda on climate change. It needs to be protected and my country would need the support of the international community, including like-minded bilateral partners, to assist in conserving this international asset through long term partnerships.”

Basil said it was in this spirit that Papua New Guinea has taken the lead in staging two Roundtable discussions on identifying sustainable development options and to live in balance with nature where partnerships are being developed.

He highlighted that the Papua New Guinea Pavilion has been sharing this richness with the World in the past months during the Expo and it is encouraging to learn that important connections have been made between stakeholders in the UAE, the region and parts of the world for long term trade and investment partnerships, including one with Dubai’s leading State-owned Enterprise.

In acknowledging the active participation of Papua New Guinea in the Expo led thematic weeks, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, said that Papua New Guinea’s participation highlights its economic potential, the rich culture and the diversity of its tribes, as well as its achievements in the field of sustainable development.

He said that given that Papua New Guinea has been a regional champion in promoting environmental preservation and tackling climate change, the UAE looks forward to expanding on its collaborative efforts with Papua New Guinea in these fields and aims to further solidify thriving relationship as both countries explore new areas for future cooperation.