PNG’s Marine Ecosystem Underexplored, Says Dr Kwa

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Second UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Dr Eric Kwa made these remarks when speaking at the High-Level Interactive Dialogue# 2 with the theme, “Promoting and strengthening sustainable ocean-based economies, particular, Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDC).”

Dr Kwa said the application of a ‘blue’ economy concept in PNG’s National Ocean Policy is seen as a step in the right direction.

He pointed out that a major challenge for us is managing users of the sea by ensuring that the ocean assets equitably balance the economic activities provided by marine resources with;

Food security and livelihood issues

Public use, conserving, and

Protecting the health and function of the marine ecosystems.

“To address these challenges, having the appropriate scientific knowledge, innovation capacity and infrastructural support are vital to manage our marine resources.

“At the national level, we have established a coordinating institution to address scientific collaboration and cooperation under three clusters: observation systems and knowledge base, capacity development and transfer of marine technology.”

Dr Kwa clarified that this is particularly to explore existing and emerging ocean based economies, development of Integration Management Plans to facilitate sustainable ocean based economies, development and implementation of Marine Spatial Plans.

Including identification and delimitation of internal and coastal waters to aid justification for local and provincial community and government involvement respectively, provincial revenues and benefit sharing and establishment of the PNG Marine Scientific Research Facility (Information Management System).

These actions are key drivers to progress towards sustainable ocean-based economies

“The three clusters cannot be achieved without appropriate capacity building support and finance, hence, increasing collaboration with all partners is important.

“We are optimistic that the outcomes of these discussions will provide the basis to agree on a pathway going forward through identifying strategic actions to address challenges and opportunities around promoting and strengthening sustainable ocean-based economies,” Dr Kwa said.

He said the rich discussions must be translated into key actions.

“We, therefore, call on all stakeholders here today, especially SIDS and LDCs to work in partnership to identify agreed set of actions including reporting on the development and implementation of the same by the next UN Ocean Conference.

“Today’s complex challenges require the partnership of governments, private sectors, multilateral organizations and civil societies to make sure we leave a better planet for future generations.”