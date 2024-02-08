PNG’s Historic Address in Australian Parliament

Marape's speech resonated with themes of gratitude, cooperation, and shared history, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

He commenced his address by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land and expressing sincere appreciation for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation. He delved into the intertwined history of Australia and Papua New Guinea, highlighting Australia's pivotal role in PNG's journey to independence in 1975.

The Prime Minister emphasized the deep-seated bond between the two nations, rooted in shared ethnicity and history, while articulating his commitment to bolstering the bilateral relationship. Marape outlined Papua New Guinea's strides and challenges, including endeavors to bolster public sector efficiency and foster economic self-reliance.

Graciously acknowledging Australia's steadfast support, Marape pledged to continue working collaboratively towards a prosperous future for both nations. His address concluded with expressions of gratitude and a shared vision for enhanced cooperation and mutual prosperity.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reciprocated the sentiment, extending a warm welcome to Prime Minister Marape in a historic moment at Parliament House. Albanese lauded the enduring ties between Australia and Papua New Guinea, emphasizing their shared history, values, and commitment to mutual advancement.

Highlighting the forthcoming 50th anniversary of PNG's independence, Albanese commended the courage and unity that underpinned its path to self-determination. He underscored the breadth of ongoing collaborations, spanning education, labor mobility, infrastructure development, and security.

In a significant gesture of partnership, Albanese announced substantial investments in PNG's infrastructure and clean energy initiatives, aimed at fostering economic growth and bolstering connectivity between the two nations.

Reflecting on shared wartime sacrifices, the Australian leader expressed profound gratitude for PNG's unwavering support and solidarity. He reaffirmed Australia's steadfast commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and stressed the importance of collective efforts in shaping a prosperous and secure future.