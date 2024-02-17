PNDGDF enhancing urban safety

In a steadfast display of vigilance, the PNGDF consistently conducted patrols within the National Capital District (NCI)) and adjacent areas bordering the Central Province following the commencement of the 2024 parliament session. This proactive approach underscores PNGDF's dedication to upholding peace and order, particularly amidst recent challenges.

Through collaborative efforts with the RPNGC, the embers of PNGDF are actively patrolling the streets, providing a tangible sense of security for citizens as they commute and engage in their daily routines. This visible presence serves to reassure the public and deter potential disruptions, fostering an environment conducive to productive daily activities.

“The PNGDF's steadfast commitment to this mission underscores its pivotal role as a stabilizing force during times of uncertainty. By safeguarding citizens and preserving the nation's security and integrity, the PNGDF reinforces its dedication to serving the community's best interests,” stated Task Force Commander Lieutenant Colonel John Manuai.

The ongoing partnership between the PNGDF and RPNGC reflects a proactive stance in addressing urban safety challenges, emphasizing their shared commitment to nurturing a secure and stable environment within the national capital and its environs.