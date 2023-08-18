PM's Dept & NEC launch anti-corruption policy

At the launch, the department emphasized its commitment to an effective anti-fraud and anti-corruption culture, by promoting high ethical standards and encouraging the prevention and detection of fraudulent and corrupt activities.

Fraud and corruption within the department is evident and deep-rooted, occurring in numerous forms. The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) says there is evidence that the department continues to encounter incidences of fraud and corruption adversely affecting the attainment of the department’s mission, vision and core functions.

ICAC Commissioner Andrew Forbes, says the department’s statement of fraud and corruption is consistent with the accounts that he has received since his appointment. Forbes says it has been described that corruption is rife and pervades many aspects of commercial activities and everyday life.

“The legislative framework that is the focus of today’s launch provides the basis for positive change, change that will better the people of PNG. It will take time, but we must start now. While ICAC is one instrument of that change, it cannot do it alone. All stakeholders must be determined and work together to prioritize reducing and preventing corruption. All must act in the public interest and without regard to personal interests,” Forbes said.

The policy sets out the department’s commitment to combat fraud and corruption. The policy aims to provide a strategic direction to strengthen the existing risk, legal and institutional framework. The DPM and NEC declares it has a zero-tolerance stance to all forms of fraud and corruption from within the department and from external sources.

Prime Minister James Marape stated, “This is a statement up front that we mean business and that we are not here to tolerate corruption, illegal practices, whatsoever of any form in the Prime Minister’s Department and henceforth in the public service.”

The policy will pursue any proven acts of fraud and corruption in a manner of consistency and proportionate manner.

Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu said, “This government is very strong on building the required foundations so that we grow our country, we build a country in Prime Minister’s own words, a country that we aspire to live comfortably when we retire.”

“We must ask ourselves the question, if we do not address the issues now, who will?”

The PM’s Department & NEC emphasized that appropriate sanctions and redress will be pursued against anyone perpetrating or seeking to perpetrate fraud and corruption against the dept.