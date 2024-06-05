PMIZ landowners cautioned

Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa told Rempi villagers that they should not listen to people who are going around and soliciting support from certain community leaders of impacted PMIZ villages without the consent of the rightful authorities.

He said the PMIZ is a multi-million project which is under the jurisdiction of the National Government through its agency namely, the National Fisheries Authority, and the right person within the Madang administration that they should get information and advice about PMIZ is the Provincial Fisheries Director and not any person.

Governor Pariwa was at Rempi village at the invite of the community leaders who requested a status update from the Madang Provincial Government on the PMIZ project. The governor utilized this time to explain the importance of the PMIZ project to the local economy of Madang province and also PNG.

Rempi is one of the big villages near the PMIZ project area and has five major clans namely, Dede, Kave, Sempi, Bomase and Bemlon/Vidar and has a population of over four thousand people.

In February this year the Managing Director for NFA, Justin Ilakini was in Madang where he presented K1 million to the Madang provincial government. This funding was for the Madang Provincial Government to mobilize the impacted villages and form Incorporate Land Groups (ILGs).

Governor Pariwa assured the people that the money is still sitting there and not has not been spent due to the ongoing leadership tussle at the provincial administration.

Former councillor of Rempi village, Willie Banick and community leader Katom Silau expressed their appreciation and thanked Governor Pariwa for making time available to visit them and in explaining the the PMIZ project.