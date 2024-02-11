PMGH Vision to Ascend to Level 6 Status

The event aimed to synchronize the hospital's strategic goals with broader healthcare objectives.

The inaugural day of the workshop saw the Corporate Services Division, comprising managers, coordinators, and officers, outline PMGH's strategic trajectory.

Discussions ranged from performance evaluations of the 2022-2023 AIP to budget allocation and internal audit protocols. Challenges, priorities, and governance requirements for 2024 were also addressed.

PMGH's chief executive officer, Dr. Paki Molumi emphasized the pivotal role of the Nursing Division in aligning with the hospital's vision on day two of the workshop.

Key challenges from 2023 were reviewed, with a focus on resource allocation and care standards.

The session underscored the importance of addressing challenges to enhance overall service delivery.

The final day saw Dr. Kone Sobi, Director of Medical Services, underscore the significance of patient care and organizational competence.

With a focus on improving standards and aligning with national healthcare benchmarks, the medical team rallied around the core mission of delivering quality healthcare services.

Dr. Molumi reiterated the hospital's commitment to implementing National Health Service Standards, stressing the importance of clinical governance.

The workshop concluded on Friday, January 9th, 2024, marking a significant step towards realizing PMGH's vision of becoming a Level 6 institution.