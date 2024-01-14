PMGH runs low on blood supply

The chaos led to opportunistic looting, resulting in severe blood loss among casualties treated at PMGH, depleting blood stocks to alarming levels.

Most casualties were involved in looting businesses, including major supporters of the blood drive such as Brian Bell Group and CPL Group. Dr. Molumi expressed concern, stating: "Now that these businesses are looted, PMGH is struggling to restock blood."

Dedicated hospital staff worked tirelessly to save lives, and despite the challenges, many survivors are on track for discharge. Dr Molumi highlighted the irony that the blood-saving lives were donated by staff from the very businesses that were looted.

With the hospital grappling with the aftermath, PMGH urgently calls on the public to donate blood at the Sir Brian Bell Centre for Transfusion Medicine, emphasizing the critical need for public awareness and cooperation to replenish the blood supply.