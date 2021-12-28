PMGH Records 32 Christmas Babies

There were 32 babies born on Christmas Day, 14 boys and 18 were girls, two were born via caesarean section and the rest were natural births.

On Boxing Day, 39 babies were born and from these, 21 were boys and 18 were girls, four of these babies were delivered via C-Section while the rest were natural births.

Meanwhile, Morin and Jacob Don, a young couple who welcomed their first child, said they were elated that their son was born on Christmas Day.

“I am truly happy that my son was born on Christmas and I am considering giving him a name related to this special day,” said Don, the proud father.

Senior midwife, Sister Wanis Koral, who was on the night shift during the Boxing Day said a common problem faced by mothers is Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH) that is, considerable bleeding after delivery and she has strongly urged for families to consider family planning options.

According to the report from the Port Moresby General Hospital as at 11 a.m. on Monday, 27 December, there were 942, recorded births in the month of December alone.