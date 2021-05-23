PMGH receives Cardiac Equipment

This is the first set of equipment given to the hospital by KPHL as part of its commitment to support the improvement of the National Heart Center at PMGH.

This follows a Memorandum Of Agreement (MoA) signed by KPHL and the Health Ministry last year in 2020.

KPHL Managing Director, Wapu Sonk said it is committed to working with the Port Moresby General Hospital, as the main referral hospital for the country.

“We have committed ourselves to work with the hospital over the five years, beginning last year. This year and the next three years we will support the hospital with K50 million in building specialized care and we are starting with the cardiac unit.”

“This support comes in three parts, the first is infrastructure, the second part is the equipment that will come in to fill up the specialized heart center that we are building now.

“The third part is human resources for specialized doctors and technicians that will operate the equipment to help support the doctors with patient care,” added Mr Sonk.

Meanwhile, PMGH Chief Executive officer, Dr Paki Molumi said since the signing of the MoA, the team has been working hard to ensure this program is successful and the hospital delivers quality heart services to the people of PNG.

“We started with procuring the core equipment that are required, including the cardiac outpatient equipment that include echo cardiograms, ECG machines, treadmills and the diagnostic part of the cardiac services,” he said.

Dr Molumi said the hospital is not only focusing on equipment and facilities upgrade, but also has plans in place to boost human resources to come under the K50 million investment.