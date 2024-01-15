PMGH Offers Support for Victims of Sexual Assault

Individuals who have experienced sexual assault are encouraged to present themselves at Ward 9 or the Family Support Centre within the hospital.

A dedicated team of doctors and social workers are available 24/7 to extend care, encompassing treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

Time sensitivity is emphasized, as presenting within the initial days post-incident ensures the highest effectiveness of interventions, addressing not only infections but also preventing HIV transmission and unwanted pregnancy.

Port Moresby General Hospital This essential service is provided at no cost, underscoring the hospital's commitment to supporting survivors during these challenging circumstances.

The hospital is prepared to assist survivors on their journey to recovery, prioritizing their well-being.