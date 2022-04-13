PMGH Heart Centre Opened

Yesterday, it was a historic moment when Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne officially opened the Kumul Petroleum National Heart Centre, while on a tour of Papua New Guinea on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee.

The facility at Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) is a 30-bed Cardiac ward with six self-contained private rooms that will provide Papua New Guineans specialised medical treatment that was once unavailable in-country given the lack of clinical specialists, equipment, drugs and consumables.

Through a tri-partite agreement between the Department of Health (NDOH), PMGH and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited who has Papua New Guinea’s national oil and gas company allocated K50 million to improve cardiac services within the country.

Papua New Guineans can now receive life-saving heart procedures such as stenting and angiograms at the Kumul Petroleum National Heart Centre.

PMGH Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paki Molumi said that in recognition of the enormous contribution, which makes a direct impact of the lives of Papua New Guineans, the Board of PMGH named the cardiac centre the “Kumul Petroleum National Heart Centre”.

Meanwhile, Kumul Petroleum Managing Director, Wapu Sonk said the company is honoured by the recognition of the PMGH Board and are proud to be associating itself with PMGH in the area of Cardiac Surgery and specialist care that our country has been lacking for a long time.

“When we signed the MoA in 2020, I iterated that the Board of Kumul Petroleum is committed to see the spending of the K50 million funding support that we committed, on the right equipment in developing the right skills. In addition, in making sure the service is delivered at the right price to our people.

“I am pleased to note that this vision has become a reality. Through partnership with PMGH and NDOH, Papua New Guineans will no longer spend on average K200,000-K250, 000 travelling overseas to receive lifesaving specialist medical care for cardiac catheterization and stenting procedures,” Sonk said.

“Since, the first stenting procedure, witnessed by Prime Minister James Marape on 22 July, 2021, Papua New Guineans have received this procedure for free then subsequently at a fraction of the cost as of 28 January this year, saving lives on average 95-96 percent of what will have been spent if they travelled overseas. Today, an angiogram alone and stenting services combined may cost a maximum of K2500-K10,000.

“Today celebrates a major policy achievement not only for us as a company, or Port Moresby General Hospital; but for us as a nation following 47 years of Independence where a national facility is funded by our people with returns from investments of our natural resources, equipped, and led by our national staff and doctors,” Sonk added.

Hospital CEO, Dr Paki Molumi added that further improvements under the cardiac program supported by Kumul Petroleum, are the cardiac outpatient or non-invasive cardiac outpatient, which is completed and fully equipped with some of the latest and quality cardiac equipment.

They include Electro cardiogram, Echo and treadmill machines for stress test are ready for use after this opening. Under the arrangement, Kumul Petroleum pays for the equipment, which is chosen by the end-users.

This has allowed for the purchase of quality branded medical equipment which is available in any modern hospital.

Plans are under way to build an operation theatre complex, which will have a specialized cardiac theatre. The cardiac operation theatre once built will complete the cardiac program from Diagnostic Services at the non-invasive cardiac outpatient, Invasive Cardiac Services at the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and coronary care unit and admissions to the cardiac ward.

PMGH will now be able provide the full cardiac services from Diagnostic to Cardiac Catheterization and cardiac surgery. That will be replicated to the rest of the country.