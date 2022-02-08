PMGH Donation Addresses Pandemic Surge

With kindness still in the world of Friends of POMGen, it has donated and also received materials on behalf of the Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) that will address the surge in the pandemic.

The PMGH recently received wonderful donations that are immensely important support to the staff and patients of the hospital.

Sakura Marine Ltd donated to the hospital 38,000 facemasks that will cater for all staff and patients during this pandemic surge.

In complimenting the safety protocol directions, Friends of POMGen funded PMGH with 10 Sanitizer Dispensers worth more than K40,000.

These donations will go a long way in keeping patients and staff safe as the emphasis has been on shaping bold solutions to save lives and livelihoods in these unprecedented times of COVID-19.