PMGH delivers 40 New Year babies

Susan Michael, a mother from Simbu, delivered the heaviest baby for New Year’s Day; a bouncing baby boy weighing 4.3 kg.

Dilala Kiniwi, 31, from Southern Highlands Province birthed a baby girl weighing 3.75 kg. Kiniwi said in 2016, she delivered a set of twins, a boy and a girl, on Christmas Day. She was happy to have another special baby again.

“I feel it’s a blessing to me because it’s a double celebration for me. When we are celebrating Christmas, I will also celebrate the birth of my twins and when we celebrate the New Year, I will be celebrating my daughter’s birthday too,” said Ms. Kiniwi.

Betty Will, 34 from Enga gave birth to a baby girl weighing 3.7 kg. Will said she had difficulty getting to the hospital. She resides at Morata 2.

She said she was in a lot of pain. Amd evem though called the St John Ambulance for assistance, medics couldn’t assist her because of fighting and rowdy celebrations in the area.

“We got on a taxi in the morning and with police escort we came out to Waigani to get to the hospital,” Miss Will said.

Port Moresby General Hospital is believed to have had the highest number of babies born on New Year’s Day.