PM Welcomes Lutheran University Bill

The Bill provides for establishment of a private Lutheran University in Lae and for a very clear and transparent administrative process. The university will be similar to the Catholic-owned Divine Word University in Madang and the Seventh Day Adventist Church-owned Pacific Adventist University outside Port Moresby.

Marape also welcomed passage of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea (ELCPNG) (Amendment) Act 2020 by Parliament today, which provides for better clarity for the operation and management of the ELCPNG, and for related purposes.

Both bills were introduced as Private Member’s Bill (s) by Tewai-Siassi MP Dr Kobby Bomareo.

Marape said he had promised the ELCPNG 2020 Synod in Boana, Morobe that he would support establishment of the Lutheran university.

The Prime Minister has given K5 million to kick-start the project.

“My Government fully supports establishment of the Lutheran University in Lae, something that is long overdue,” he said.

“The Lutheran Church is the second-biggest church in the country, however, does not yet have its own university.

“I pledged my support and that of PANGU Pati at the 2020 Synod in Boana and the 2022 Synod in Port Moresby and it is now becoming a reality.

“By 2025, when the nation celebrates 50 years of Independence, our Lutheran University can lift its flag up and fly, and take students in by that time.”

He said the idea of a Lutheran university was first mooted about 20 years ago, however, has had critical issues along the way until the bill was passed on Thursday 24 February, 2022.



He added that the Lutheran university would be an establishment that both Lutherans and Papua New Guineans could be proud of as it would help to absorb the growing number of Grade 12 school leavers.