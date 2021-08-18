PM Welcomes Health Bill

The landmark bill, which supersedes the outdated Medical Act of 1980, allows for medical doctors who graduate from Divine Word University (DWU) and any other universities in future to be registered.

The Medical Registration Act of 1980 restricted the registration of medical doctors to only graduates of University of PNG and foreign-trained doctors.

The Bill, passed by Parliament today after debate, continues the Government’s reforms of outdated laws for the betterment of Papua New Guinea.

The Bill has made its first major breakthrough by allowing for 19 newly trained doctors of DWU, who graduated in March, to start their residency training programmes around the country.

PM Marape thanked Health Minister, Jelta Wong and MPs from both sides of Parliament for ensuring passage of the Bill, given the urgent need for medical doctors throughout the country.

He said the statistics highlighted by Minister Wong that there were only 526 medical doctors in the country “compels us to ensure that we register all doctors trained in our country”.

PM Marape during debate in Parliament said the Bill was in the right place.

“Our country needs more medical doctors and more medical workers in the face of COVID-19, in the face of potential diseases and pandemics into the future. We need to train more medical doctors.”

He thanked DWU for stepping in and filling in the gap by providing training for much-needed medical doctors and workers for the country.

“This Bill makes amendments to the existing Medical Registration Act that allows for us to recognize degrees that are being offered by Divine Word University.

“This Bill should be supported by both sides of the house because it allows for those doctors who are already trained, and in waiting, to be confirmed, given provisional licenses and move into the workforce.”