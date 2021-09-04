PM welcome continues

After visiting a remote area of Amulut in the Kandrian Gloucester District, the Prime Minister made his way to the provincial capital.

In Amulut, Marape was welcomed by Regional MP Sasindran Muthuvel, where he officiated at a classroom opening.

Governor Francis Maneke welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival from Amulut, where they headed straight to a waiting crowd at Vogae Park.

Maneke applauded the Marape-led government for the various projects earmarked for the province.

He said, "Your visit marks a significant landmark for the people of WNB.”

"We are most fortunate to receive you apart from other provinces requesting you for a visit.

"You have chosen to visit WNB for the second time."

Governor Maneke pointed out that the seven major tribes of the province always unite for the good of development in the province.