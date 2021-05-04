PM visits Hope Institute

In his address to the school, James Marape said he has so much hope in the future generation, and this can be realized through proper education.

He said, “Last year, this institution held its first grade 12 graduation, with 12 graduates. Out of these 12 graduates, eight students continued on to tertiary institutions.”

“Today, the Hope Institute has enrolled 120 grade 12 students and we look forward to having more year 12 students next year,” PM Marape said.

He urged those enrolled in Hope Institute today, to give their utmost best.

“We look forward to an expansion of this institution to TVET and polytechnic facilities, in the near future,” PM Marape said.

He said last year most of grade 12 graduates of Hope Institute averaged with scores of As and Bs, compared to other secondary and high schools in Hela province.

“While studying here, make life interesting but also contribute to the upkeep of this school by helping to clean and maintain it,” PM Marape urged the students.

The Hope Institute in the Tari-Pori District provides free education with standard curriculum courses, which enable students to continue their education into tertiary institutions and universities.

Photo courtesy: PM Media