PM visits Goilala haus krai

He said this yesterday when visiting the haus krai of 15 people killed in the recent landslide at Saki Village in Goilala.

Nine bodies have been recovered so far.

Prime Minister Marape said he was very close to the Goilala people because Goilala MP and Transport Minister, William Samb, and Central Governor Robert Agarobe, had been instrumental in making him Prime Minister.

He further cautioned the people to consider their safety when mining for gold in areas like Saki, warning them against chopping down trees.

PM Marape presented K50,000 worth of contribution from the Tari-Pori community in Port Moresby to the haus krai.

He said the Government will donate 100 bags of rice, 50 cartons of tinned fish, 50 cartons of tinned meat and 100 cartons of fresh meat and chicken for the haus krai. This is on top of what Minister Samb and Governor Agarobe have donated.