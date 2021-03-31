PM vaccinated

The Prime Minister together with the Commissioner for Police and National Controller of Pandemic, David Manning and Justice Minister, Bryan Krammer, together with other senior ministers and public servants took the immunization at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby today.

Prime Minister lived up to his word to be the first to be vaccinated in order to cast out doubts among citizens that the Covid-19 vaccine can be harmful.

The AstraZeneca vaccines were donated by the Australian government last week to support the fight against the surge of Covid-19 in Papua New Guinea.

Covid-19 vaccinations have started and will continue tomorrow with the staff from the Port Moresby General Hospital, at the Oil Search National Football Stadium.

The Health Department health is prioritizing its front line health workers to be some of the first to be vaccinated.