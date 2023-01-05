PM urges Puma, BPNG to solve issue

Prime Minister Marape in a statement said the case of Puma being unable to maintain the supply of fuel products to its customers was because of ongoing issues with Bank of PNG (Central Bank), for which the country was being held to ransom.

PM Marape has asked BPNG, immediately after an urgent National Security Advisory Committee today (January 5, 2023), to find a short-term solution by lifting restrictions on Puma so that their supply of fuel products continue without compromising Central Bank’s fiduciary requirements.

“I want to also inform the country and business that today, the Bank has the highest-ever level of foreign reserves (FX) of more than K13 billion – more than enough for a year,” he said.

“That’s because my Government’s fiscal policies assisted in raising FX in the Central Bank over the last three years to record levels.

“For example, concessional US$ soft loans from Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Japan and Australia have helped to raise our FX.

“We were also assisted by increased prices of commodities, not just in oil and gas, but more importantly an increase in agriculture production.”