PM Updates On Common Roll

He said the 2020 National Census was not held as scheduled due to COVID-19 and the politics at that time. Prime Minister Marape said this in response to questions from Rabaul MP, Dr Allan Marat, relating to the country’s population and population update in view of the elections.

He said the Electoral Commission would give an update this week on updating of the Common Roll.

“Let me assure our citizens that the Common Roll update and knowing the population we have are very important.

“While the latest population update (census) may not have taken place, let me point one important fact, population growth rate of our country is known at an average rate of 3 to 3.1 per cent.”

The Prime Minister said using data from the 2011 Census, there should not be an ‘abnormal explosion’ in population, in all electorates.

He said the Common Roll could be updated using the data already on hand, from the 2012 and 2017 elections as well as the 2011 Census, for any one electorate.

PM Marape stated that he did not know the actual population of PNG as asked by Dr Marat, however, assured the country that every person had the right to be included on the Common Roll.

“There should not be any extraordinary (population) blowout in one polling place, one village, one LLG or one district. Let me assure everyone in this Parliament, and throughout the country, that we are very conscious of the need to have good data and roll update to ensure the integrity of the election.

“This is something that we will be ticking off,” he added.

The Prime Minister has encouraged all leaders to assist the process and to use 2012 and 2017 (common rolls) as benchmarks to eliminate those who have died, or bring into the Common Roll those who have moved from childhood to above 18.

“We’re conscious of the need to have a high integrity population database to facilitate the 2022 elections.”