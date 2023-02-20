PM travels to Suva for bilateral meet

He will meet Fiji President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, during his visit, PM Marape will also meet with Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Chair Henry Puna ahead of the PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat, which has been called by Fiji PM and PIF Chair Rabuka, a milestone event in regionalism.

PM Marape will return to Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, for another commitment.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko will represent PNG at the Retreat and present the Country statement.

PM Marape said, "I will only be able to hold a bilateral with Fiji due to my tight schedule and will return to the country on Wednesday. Fiji and PNG are significant members of our Pacific Islands’ family of nations and play a leading role in many issues affecting our region. It is crucial to establish strong government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people relationships with Fiji and other Pacific nations."

Meanwhile, the Special Leaders’ Retreat, which will continue the theme of 'Reflection, Renewal, Celebration', will be held from Thursday, February 23 to Friday, February 24, in Denarau, Nadim.

Minister Tkatchenko will attend on behalf of PNG, the meeting will focus on Forum solidarity.

Additionally, the meeting will see the transition of the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum from Fiji to the Cook Islands. Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown will host the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Before the Leaders’ Retreat, there will be a meeting of the Forum Officials Committee on Tuesday, February 22, 2023.

The meeting will consider and finalize the operationalization of the Suva Agreement, which was endorsed by Forum Leaders at their meeting in Suva in July 2022.