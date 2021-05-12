PM tours Paradise foods

He said, it is a privilege to set foot inside one of the country’s pioneer industry, as far as food processing is concern.

He was greeted on arrival at the Paradise Foods Limited Premises, and escorted into inside to begin the official tour of the factory.

Paradise Foods Limited has been in existence since 1945 and left its foot prints all over the country.

The Prime Minister said, “Today I come and see the industry that has been in existence outside of political motivation/political incentives that have been at work.”

PM Marape added, “Not too many companies are into downstream processing business, however the government is focus on down streaming, going forward.”

Group CEO of Paradise Foods Limited James Rice thanked the Government for their support.

Rice said, “Our team is very proud of what we do, we know that our mission is to feed the people of Papua New Guinea, and in doing that we create job for everyone.”

The tour around the factory ended with a taste of ice-cream.

Agriculture Minister John Simon was also part of the tour.

Photo courtesy: Prime Minister’s Media Unit