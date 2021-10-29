PM Told To Respect PHAs

He made this call after Prime Minister Marape issued threats to PHA CEOs to perform or be sacked.

“I find the Prime Minister's threats to the Provincial Health Authorities to produce plans within a fortnight or get the sack to be without foundation and a reflection of poor management of the affairs of our nation.”

He said PHAs need policy direction, strategies and objectives.

“That policy direction, strategies and objectives is supposed to be delivered by the Department of Health through the Health Minister and that, they have none. Those policy directions, strategies and objectives are normally set in the National Health Plan (NHP).”

The NHP sets the roadmap for all health plans and programs from PHAs right down to the aid posts level.

Namah pointed out that the last NHP (2011-2020) has lapsed and it is the Marape Government, which must draw up the next NHP to set the direction for Health from 2021 to 2030.

“If he does not know, the development and formulation of the National Health Plan is the primary responsibility of the Department of Health. That plan which is long over-due is only just been finalized and might be launched next month.

“The person whom the Prime Minister should be directing such warnings to is Health Minister, Jelta Wong. The Health Minister should be sacked for nonperformance as the Health Minister and NOT Heads of PHAs.

“You cannot punish people when you have not done your own work. To threaten PHAs when he has not delivered on his own national responsibilities shows confusion and lack of direction.